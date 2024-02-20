Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has surgery on her right wrist

Last year’s French Open runner-up, Karolina Muchova, has undergone an operation on her right wrist. The injury has sidelined her since September. Muchova wrote on social media Tuesday that the surgery was successful. The 27-year-old from the Czech Republic is currently ranked 10th. She reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros in 2023, saving a match point en route to eliminating Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before losing to Iga Swiatek in the title match. Muchova then made it to the semifinals at the U.S. Open before losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

