Karolina Muchova is back at Wimbledon without the old expectations after wrist surgery

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Karolina Muchova is back at Wimbledon after being sidelined 10 months because of surgery on her right wrist. She says it was the first operation of her pro tennis career. Muchova is scheduled to play Paula Badosa in the first round at the All England Club on Monday in a matchup between two women who used to be ranked in the top 10. Muchova was enjoying a career-best season in 2023 when she got injured. She reached the final of the French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek and the semifinals of the U.S. Open before losing to Coco Gauff.

