Karol Swiderski, Patrick Agyemang, Kristijan Kahlina guide Charlotte to 2-0 victory over Montreal

By The Associated Press
Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang, center, scores a goal past CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) as defender Joel Waterman (16) looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Charlotte FC won 2-0. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karol Swiderski had a first-half goal, Patrick Agyemang scored late, and Kristijan Kahlina earned his 11th clean sheet of the season as Charlotte FC blanked CF Montreal 2-0. Swiderski found the net in the 34th minute, scoring unassisted to give Charlotte (13-11-9) a 1-0 lead through halftime. It was the sixth goal in nine appearances this season for Swiderski. Agyemang didn’t add the insurance goal until the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. Kahlina needed to make just one save in his shutout effort for Charlotte. Jonathan Sirois stopped four shots in goal for Montreal (10-13-10).

