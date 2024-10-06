Karol Swiderski, Patrick Agyemang, Kristijan Kahlina guide Charlotte to 2-0 victory over Montreal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karol Swiderski had a first-half goal, Patrick Agyemang scored late, and Kristijan Kahlina earned his 11th clean sheet of the season as Charlotte FC blanked CF Montreal 2-0. Swiderski found the net in the 34th minute, scoring unassisted to give Charlotte (13-11-9) a 1-0 lead through halftime. It was the sixth goal in nine appearances this season for Swiderski. Agyemang didn’t add the insurance goal until the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. Kahlina needed to make just one save in his shutout effort for Charlotte. Jonathan Sirois stopped four shots in goal for Montreal (10-13-10).

