Karol Swiderski converts two penalty kicks as Charlotte tops Toronto 3-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karol Swiderski converted two penalty kicks in the first half and Charlotte beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night. Charlotte (8-11-12) is on a club-record nine-match unbeaten streak at home, with three wins, and is 8-1-8 in its last 17 home matches in all competitions. Toronto (4-18-10) had its losing streak extended to five games. Toronto has lost nine straight away from home, the last seven by shutouts, in all competitions and is winless in 20 straight road matches in all competitions. Its last road win came in Charlotte in late August of last season. Swiderski became the 10th player in MLS history to score at least 10 goals in each of an expansion team’s first two seasons.

