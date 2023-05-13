Karlsson, defending champ Stricker share 54-hole lead at Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Robert Karlsson and defending champion Steve Stricker share the lead heading into the final round of the Regions Tradition. Both are 16-under in the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the year. Karlsson’s 63 was the lowest score since the event moved to the Founders Course at Greystone in Birmingham, Alabama. Stricker shot a 64 and is seeking his third Traditions win. He closed with four straight birdies. Padraig Harrington is two shots back and Paul Broadhurst is three behind the leaders.

