Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, German defender who played in four World Cups, dies at 85

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, who played for West Germany at four World Cups including the 1966 final, has died. He was 85. The German soccer federation and Schnellinger’s former club Cologne both said Tuesday he had died. They did not immediately give further details. Schnellinger played 47 times for West Germany and was in the team for World Cups in 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970. Schnellinger spent most of his career playing for Italian clubs. He won the European Cup in 1969 as Milan beat Dutch club Ajax 4-1 in the final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.