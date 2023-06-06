Karim Benzema becomes the Saudi league’s latest star after signing with Al-Ittihad

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema has become the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia after signing with the national champion Al-Ittihad. Benzema left Real Madrid after 14 years and 648 games. He is set to play against his former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi league. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January. Benzema bid farewell to the Madrid fans after scoring in his final game on Sunday. Al-Ittihad has no other global stars of Benzema’s caliber but won the Saudi title by overhauling Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr for its first championship since 2009.

