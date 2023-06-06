Karim Benzema becomes the Saudi league’s latest star after signing with Al-Ittihad

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema has become the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia after signing with the national champion Al-Ittihad. Benzema left Real Madrid after 14 years and 648 games. He is set to play against his former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi league. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January. Benzema bid farewell to the Madrid fans after scoring in his final game on Sunday. Al-Ittihad has no other global stars of Benzema’s caliber but won the Saudi title by overhauling Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr for its first championship since 2009.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.