Karen Khacharov wins at Zhuhai Championships for his 1st title in 5 years

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Top-seeded Karen Khachanov won his first tour title in nearly five years by beating Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (2), 6-1 at the Zhuhai Championships. Khachanov dropped only one set en route to the final. It was his fifth tour title and first since Paris nearly five years ago. The title caps an impressive comeback for the 27-year-old Russian. He was competing in only his second tour-level event since his French Open quarterfinal run in May when he suffered a stress fracture in his back.

