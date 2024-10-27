Kareem Keye throws two TD passes, leads Alabama State past Alabama A&M in Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kareem Keye threw two touchdown passes, Daquon Kincey ran for 156 yards, and Alabama State held off Alabama A&M 27-19 in the 83rd annual Magic City Classic. Keye hit Asa Gregg with a 31-yard touchdown pass early in the game and added a 6-yard scoring toss to Derick Harden to lead the Hornets to a 17-3 halftime lead. In the third quarter, the Hornets added Brandon Gilliams’ second field goal and a long pick-6 by Ta’Shaun Sims for a 27-3 lead heading to the fourth. Alabama A&M closed the gap on touchdown passes of 65 and 31 yards from Xavier Lankford to Keenan Hambrick but Lankford threw an interception on the Bulldogs’ final possession.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.