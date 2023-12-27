Kareem Jackson returns ‘home’ to Houston, looking to put suspensions behind him

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
FILE -Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) reacts to be disqualified from the game against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Denver. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 after completing his second suspension. Jackson missed Denver's last four games. Jackson has forfeited nearly $1 million in fines and paychecks over a series of over-the-top tackles this season.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Dempsey]

HOUSTON (AP) — Kareem Jackson is back with the Houston Texans, a place the veteran safety calls home. Jackson was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, reuniting him with the team where he spent his first nine seasons. Jackson has played just eight games this year in a season where he has been fined five times, ejected twice and suspended twice for a total of six games over a series of illegal hits. If he plays Sunday against the Titans it will be his first game since Nov. 19.

