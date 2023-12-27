Kareem Jackson returns ‘home’ to Houston, looking to put suspensions behind him

HOUSTON (AP) — Kareem Jackson is back with the Houston Texans, a place the veteran safety calls home. Jackson was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, reuniting him with the team where he spent his first nine seasons. Jackson has played just eight games this year in a season where he has been fined five times, ejected twice and suspended twice for a total of six games over a series of illegal hits. If he plays Sunday against the Titans it will be his first game since Nov. 19.

