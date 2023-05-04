Karatsev ends Zhang’s run to reach Madrid Open semis

MADRID (AP) — Qualifier Aslan Karatsev has reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal after ending a strong run by Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen at the Madrid Open. The 121st-ranked Russian saved all three breaks points he faced in the first set and converted his only opportunity in the second. The 99th-ranked Zhang was the first Chinese man to reach the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 tournament. Karatsev has been ranked as high as 14th. He reached the 2021 Australian Open semifinals.

