Karachi gets consolation win over Lahore in PSL cricket

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Karachi Kings have bowed out of the Pakistan Super League with a consolation 86-run win over defending champion and league leader Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar Zalmi dismantled the batting powerhouse of Islamabad United to round off its league stage with a 13-run victory in the early cricket game. Fourth-place Peshawar will again face third-place Islamabad in an elimination match on Thursday. The winner of that match will take on the loser of the qualifier between Lahore Qalandars and second-place Multan Sultans on Wednesday.

