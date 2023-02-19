Karachi finally wins a game in PSL, Multan routs Islamabad

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Karachi Kings have ended their three-match losing streak with a resounding 67-run win over defending champion Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. Multan Sultans earlier routed batting powerhouse Islamabad United by 52 runs for their third successive win at home to take an early lead in Pakistan’s premier domestic Twenty20 competition with six points from four games. Six teams are competing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.