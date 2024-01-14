Karaban’s 26 points lead No. 4 UConn to an 80-67 win over Georgetown and a claim to poll’s top spot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban tied a career high with 26 points and No. 4 UConn made its case to be considered the nation’s top team with an 80-67 win over Georgetown on Sunday. Cam Spencer added 20 points for the Huskies (15-2, 5-1 Big East) who won their fifth straight game, all without starting center Donovan Clingan, who remained sidelined with a right foot injury. Stephon Castle added 14 points. Supreme Cook had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hoyas (8-9, 1-5). Jayden Epps added 16 points and Dontrez Styles added 11.

