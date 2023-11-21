Karaban leads No. 5 UConn past 15th-ranked Texas 81-71 to win Empire Classic at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 20 points, including three clutch jumpers down the stretch, and No. 5 UConn turned back 15th-ranked Texas 81-71 to win the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Cam Spencer had 16 points and Samson Johnson set career highs with 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the defending national champion Huskies, who have won 22 consecutive nonconference games — all by double digits. Dillon Mitchell scored a career-best 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the undermanned Longhorns, who played without starting forward Kadin Shedrick. Tyrese Hunter had 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Huskies point guard Tristen Newton was selected tournament MVP.

