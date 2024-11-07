Karaban has big all-around game as No. 3 UConn beats Sacred Heart 92-56 in season opener

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban had 20 points, seven rebounds, seven blocks and six assists as No. 3 UConn opened the season with a 92-56 win over Sacred Heart. Liam McNeeley added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who are seeking their third consecutive national championship. Solo Ball scored 16. Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds as Connecticut outrebounded Sacred Heart 47-25. Amiri Stewart had 13 points and Bryce Johnson added 10 for the Pioneers. Tanner Thomas, who scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s season-opening loss to Temple, had just six against UConn.

