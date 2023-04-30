Kara leads Orlando City to 2-0 victory over Galaxy

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara had a goal and an assist to power Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy. Orlando City (4-3-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Kara in the 38th minute. Michael Halliday and Antônio Carlos picked up assists on Kara’s first netter of the season. Orlando City upped its lead to 2-0 when Facundo Torres took passes from Martín Ojeda and Kara and scored in the 57th minute. Orlando City snapped a three-match skid at home. Orlando City has lost 11 matches at home since the start of last season after losing just 12 times in Orlando in the previous three seasons combined.

