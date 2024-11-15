Kaprizov leads Wild to 3-0 win over Canadiens with assist and empty-net goal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had an empty-net goal and an assist, Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Thursday night.

Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi also scored.

Boldy opened the scoring in the second period when he tapped in a goal-mouth feed from Marcus Johansson. Rossi added a power-play goal in the third for the Wild.

The Canadiens pulled their goalie with a minute and a half to play, and Kaprizov scored into the empty net with 20 seconds left to clinch it for the Wild, who are 6-1-1 since Oct. 29.

Sam Montembeault stopped 25 shots for the Canadiens, who are 1-6-1 in their last eight games.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal entered the game ranked 30th in the league in shots on goal, and it only managed to put the puck on target 19 times as it was shut out for the first time this season.

Wild: Minnesota played most of the night without forwards Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek. Both players suffered lower-body injuries in the first period and did not return. Kaprizov and Boldy skated double shifts for most of the last two periods.

Key moment

With over 11 minutes left in the game, Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble was called for a double minor after his stick struck Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon in the face. With four seconds left in the four-minute power play, Rossi fired a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Montembeault over the shoulder to put Minnesota on top 2-0.

Key stat

Kaprizov added an assist on Boldy’s goal and now has 20 assists and 30 points this season, trailing only Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon in both categories.

Up next

The Canadiens return home to face Columbus on Saturday, the same day the Wild host the Stars.

