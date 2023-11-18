Kaori Sakamoto wins gold in Espoo to secure her place at figure skating’s Grand Prix Finals

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — World champion Kaori Sakamoto has secured her place at figure skating’s Grand Prix Finals with her second series win of the season at Grand Prix Espoo. Sakamoto scored 205.21 points overall to win by 15 from fellow Japanese skater Rion Sumiyoshi. Amber Glenn of the United States soared from 11th overnight to finish in the bronze medal position. World champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the ice dance competition for their second Grand Prix win this season. There was another one-two finish for Japan in the men’s event as Kao Miura edged past his teammate Shun Sato. Grand Prix Espoo is the fifth of the six events that determine qualification for next month’s Grand Prix Finals in Beijing.

