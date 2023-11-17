Kaori Sakamoto leads the women’s short program at figure skating’s Grand Prix Espoo

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Three world champions moved closer to earning places at figure skating’s Grand Prix Finals with Kaori Sakamoto of Japan leading the women’s short program and the American ice dance duo of Madison Chock and Evan Bates in front after the rhythm dance at Grand Prix Espoo. Kao Miura took the lead in the men’s short program ahead of Japanese teammate Shun Sato. Peng Cheng and Wang Lei of China led the pairs short program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.