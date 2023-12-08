Kaori Sakamoto dazzles in Grand Prix Final to take lead into women’s free skate in Beijing

Two-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan was nearly flawless at the Grand Prix Final on Friday, taking a comfortable lead over Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx and Nina Pinzarrone into the free skate. Isabeau Levito, the 16-year-old American, struggled on all three of her jumping passes and was sixth of six in Beijing. In pairs, Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany held off Italy’s Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii and the duo of Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps to take gold. In the rhythm dance, Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. outscored Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri and Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. The competition concludes Saturday with the men’s and women’s free skates and the free dance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.