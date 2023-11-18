Kao Miura wins Grand Prix Espoo figure skating title to book a place at the finals

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Japanese figure skater Kao Miura edged past his teammate Shun Sato to win his first figure skating Grand Prix title and book a place in next month’s finals. Miura and Sato each landed three quadruple jumps in the free skate Saturday at Grand Prix Espoo. Sato’s free skate score was slightly higher but Miura’s three-point advantage from Friday’s short program helped him hold on to win with a total 274.56 points to Sato’s 273.34. Kévin Aymoz of France recovered from a poor short program to take the bronze.

