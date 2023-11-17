Kao Miura leads after the short program at Grand Prix Espoo in pursuit of spot in the finals

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Kao Miura took the lead in the short program ahead of Japanese teammate Shun Sato at the Grand Prix Espoo as he tries to earn a spot at figure skating’s Grand Prix Finals. Miura landed a clean quadruple salchow-triple toeloop combination, triple axel and quad toeloop for 93.54 points. Sato scored 90.41 points with a quad toeloop-triple toeloop combination, quad flip and triple axel. Jimmy Ma of the United States was 10 points further back in third with 80.19 after some small errors. He put a hand down on the landing of his triple axel. Koshiro Shimada of Japan was fourth.

