Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad as Saudi Arabia entices another star player

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
FILE - Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, left, and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on March 13, 2022. Saudi Arabian soccer champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season. N’Golo Kante has completed his move there from Chelsea. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

Saudi Arabian soccer champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season. N’Golo Kante has completed his move there from Chelsea. Al-Ittihad welcomed the 32-year-old midfielder with a series of tweets containing the hashtag “WelcomeBox2Box.” That refers to Kante’s hard-running style of play. He will reportedly earn more than $100 million across the length of a four-year deal at a club based in Jeddah and coached by former Tottenham and Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Ittihad recently won the Saudi league ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

