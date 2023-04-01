Kansas women beat Columbia 66-59, win WNIT championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Taiyanna Jackson had 17 points and career-high tying 21 rebounds — her fourth consecutive double-double and 23rd of the season — Zakiyah Franklin added 19 points and Kansas beat Columbia 66-59 to win the WNIT championship. The Jayhawks finished with their most wins since the 1997-98 team that also won 25 games and set a program record for home wins in a season with 19. Abbey Hsu led the Lions with 19 points and Kaitlyn Davis scored 13. Hsu finished the season with 606 points, two shy of the program record set by Camille Zimmerman in 2016-17. Columbia won a program-record 28 games this season, three more than its previous best set when the Lions went 25-7 last season.

