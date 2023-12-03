Kansas, UNLV will meet in Guaranteed Rate Bowl in first meeting between the schools since 2003

Kansas will face UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the first meeting between the schools since the Jayhawks won 46-24 in 2003. The Jayhawks clinched bowl eligibility with a 38-33 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma and have won at least eight games for the 11th time in school history. UNLV is coming off a 44-20 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West championship and will make its fifth postseason appearance. The Rebels seek their first bowl win since beating Arkansas 31-14 in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl.

