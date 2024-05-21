Kansas takes control in the ninth and beats Kansas State in the opener of the Big 12 Tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hunter Cranton struck out two in the ninth inning to help earn his seventh save and No. 7 seed Kansas held off sixth-seeded Kansas State 2-1 in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas (30-21), which is playing in the tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017-19, avenged last year’s season-ending 7-1 tournament loss to Kansas State to advance to the winner’s bracket. Kansas State (31-23) also continues in the double-elimination tournament. Kansas broke a tie in the ninth when Lenny Ashby sent a fly ball to the wall, resulting in a triple and Collier Cranford hit a sacrifice fly to bring in pinch runner Sam Hunt. Cranton struck out the first two batters, then got the previously 3-for-3 Kaelen Culpepper to fly out.

