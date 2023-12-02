Kansas State wins second overtime contest this week, defeats North Alabama 75-74

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 16 points and his late 3-pointer forced overtime and Kansas State fought off North Alabama’s upset attempt, defeating the Lions 75-74. Perry’s 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation tied it at 65. Up by three, the Lions’ Detalian Brown missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 16 seconds left before Perry’s shot. Brown’s open baseline 3 attempt with 0.7 seconds left hit the top of the backboard to force overtime. David N’Guessan’s layup to start the extra session put Kansas State ahead 67-65 and the Wildcats led for the duration. Jacari Lane scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds for North Alabama.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.