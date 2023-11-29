Kansas State uses overtime to pull away from upset-minded Oral Roberts 88-78

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry and reserve Arthur Kaluma each scored 20 points and Cam Carter recorded his first double-double and Kansas State pulled away in overtime to beat Oral Roberts 88-78. Jailen Bedford’s 3-pointer with 3:10 left in overtime marked the Golden Eagles last lead — and final points — at 78-76. The Wildcats closed the game on a 12-0 run shooting 8 for 9 from the foul line, one of which off a three-point play by Kaluma. McBride scored 25 points.

