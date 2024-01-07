Kansas State routs UCF 77-52 in the Knights’ Big 12 Conference inaugural

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — ylor Perry scored 25 points and Kansas State beat UCF 77-52 on Saturday night in the Knights’ inaugural game as a Big 12 Conference member. Arthur Kaluma added 14 points for Kansas State (11-3, 1-0), which has won eight of its last nine games. Cam Carter chipped in 12 points and blocked three shots. Will McNair Jr. scored 11 points. Darius Johnson scored 10 points for UCF (9-4, 0-1), Perry hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-0 run in the second half that stretched the Wildcats’ lead to 60-25 with 12 minutes left. It was their largest of the game.

