Kansas State returns to Folsom Field for the 1st time since 2010 in Big 12 clash with Colorado

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

Kansas State pays a visit to Folsom Field for the first time since 2010 with Colorado back in the Big 12 this season. Both teams should be well-rested after a bye week. For Kansas State, a break hasn’t necessarily been a recipe for success as the Wildcats have dropped three straight following their bye. It’s the start of a tough road stretch for the Wildcats, who play at West Virginia the following week. Deion Sanders has the Buffaloes 2-0 in league play for the first time since 2020. They were also 2-0 in the Big 12 in 2007 before losing to Josh Freeman and the Wildcats 47-20 in Manhattan, Kansas.

