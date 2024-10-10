Kansas State returns to Folsom Field for the 1st time since 2010 in Big 12 clash with Colorado

Kansas State pays a visit to Folsom Field for the first time since 2010 with Colorado back in the Big 12 this season. Both teams should be well-rested after a bye week. For Kansas State, a break hasn’t necessarily been a recipe for success as the Wildcats have dropped three straight following their bye. It’s the start of a tough road stretch for the Wildcats, who play at West Virginia the following week. Deion Sanders has the Buffaloes 2-0 in league play for the first time since 2020. They were also 2-0 in the Big 12 in 2007 before losing to Josh Freeman and the Wildcats 47-20 in Manhattan, Kansas.

