Kansas State looks to remain in hunt for a spot in the Big 12 championship game in visit to Houston

No. 17 Kansas State aims to remain in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 championship game and a chance to make the College Football Playoff. The Wildcats, who have won four straight since opening conference play with a loss to BYU, are looking for their longest winning streak since winning six straight to end the 2016 season and start the 2017 season. Houston is looking to keep its bowl hopes alive after winning last week on a field goal as time expired. The Cougars last won consecutive games in a single season on Nov. 12-19, 2022, and are looking for their first win over a ranked team since beating No. 19 SMU on Oct. 20, 2021.

