Kansas State lets 25-point lead slip away before beating West Virginia 94-90 in overtime

By The Associated Press
West Virginia interim head coach Josh Eilert motions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 29 points and made six 3-pointers, Cam Carter added 19 points and Kansas State let a 25-point lead slip away before beating West Virginia 94-90 in overtime. Kansas State (17-11, 7-8 Big 12 Conference) set an NCAA single-season record with its seventh overtime victory, extending Jerome Tang’s mark to 12-0 in his two seasons as coach. West Virginia (9-19, 6-9) remains winless on the road this season, going 0 for 8. Kansas State built a six-point lead, 87-81, in overtime before RaeQuan Battle made West Virginia’s first field goal of extra time with 1:48 left. Battle was long on a 3-pointer at the other end and Kansas State got the ball back after an official review. Carter sealed it with a free throw.

