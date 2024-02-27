Kansas State lets 25-point lead slip away before beating West Virginia 94-90 in overtime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 29 points and made six 3-pointers, Cam Carter added 19 points and Kansas State let a 25-point lead slip away before beating West Virginia 94-90 in overtime. Kansas State (17-11, 7-8 Big 12 Conference) set an NCAA single-season record with its seventh overtime victory, extending Jerome Tang’s mark to 12-0 in his two seasons as coach. West Virginia (9-19, 6-9) remains winless on the road this season, going 0 for 8. Kansas State built a six-point lead, 87-81, in overtime before RaeQuan Battle made West Virginia’s first field goal of extra time with 1:48 left. Battle was long on a 3-pointer at the other end and Kansas State got the ball back after an official review. Carter sealed it with a free throw.

