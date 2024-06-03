Kansas State heads to super regional claiming Fayetteville Regional beating Southeast Missouri St.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Brendan Jones batted 3 for 5 and drove in three runs David Bishop drove in two runs and Kansas State beat Southeast Missouri State 7-2 in the Fayetteville Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas State will head to Charlottesville, Virginia to face Virginia in a best-of-three series next weekend. Bishop and Danniel Rivera singled each driving in a run, Raphael Pelletier grounded out to force an RBI and Jones singled through the right to score Rivera for a 4-0 lead. Bryce Cannon’s two-run home run in the top of the eighth provided Southeast Missouri State with its scoring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.