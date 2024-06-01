Kansas State drubs Louisiana Tech 19-4 in completion of suspended game at Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chuck Ingram drove in five runs, Jaden Parsons and Kaelen Culpepper drove in four each, and Kansas State rolled past Louisiana Tech 19-4 in the completion of a Fayetteville Regional game that was suspended from the night before. Ingram went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and Parsons and Culpepper were both 4-for-5 with four runs scored. Kansas State, seeded third in the regional, advanced to play Arkansas on Saturday night. No. 2 regional seed Louisiana Tech had to turn around and play SE Missouri State in an afternoon elimination game.

