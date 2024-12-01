Kansas State buries Arkansas-Pine Bluff with school-record 120 points, plus 21 3-pointers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Achor Achor scored 21 points to lead six in double figures and a late flurry of 3-pointers gave Kansas State the school scoring record in a 120-73 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Wildcats scored their last 21 points on seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 3-pointers — the second most in school history — in 40 attempts. A 3-pointer by Taj Manning gave K-State 117 points with 2 minutes to go, breaking the school record of 116 points set in a win over Texas last season. Dug McDaniel added a 3-pointer a minute later for the final score. Led by Achor, Kansas State had 68 bench points. McDaniel had 18 points and 10 assists and David Castillo, who made five 3-pointers, had 17 points.

