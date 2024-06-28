Kansas State agrees with women’s hoops coach Jeff Mittie on new 5-year deal through 2028-29 season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State and women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie have agreed to a new five-year contract through the 2028-29 season. Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor announced the deal Friday. The financial terms were not immediately available. Mittie’s previous contract, which was signed in 2022, would have lasted through the 2025-26 season. Mittie has spent the past 10 seasons with the Wildcats, leading them to the postseason eight times while going 190-135 with four 20-win seasons. His best may have been this past season, when Kansas State briefly ascended to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and went on to finish 26-8 with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Colorado. Kansas State returns four starters from that team this season, including All-American center Ayoka Lee.

