Kansas St tops Montana St, 1st March Madness win since 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 17 points and 14 assists and No. 3 seed Kansas State held off 14th-seeded Montana State 77-65 for its first NCAA Tournament win since knocking off Kentucky in 2018 to reach the Elite Eight. Now the two Wildcat programs will meet again in a rematch on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Kentucky, the sixth seed, defeated No. 11 Providence 61-53 in the earlier game. Nowell and fellow third-team Associated Press All-American Keyontae Johnson, who had 18 points and eight rebounds, proved too much for Bobcats to handle. RaeQuan Battle had 26 points on 9 of 17 shooting for Montana State, which had its eight-game win steak snapped.

