Kansas St tops Montana St, 1st March Madness win since 2018

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell drives to the basket past Montana State guard Tyler Patterson during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson]

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 17 points and 14 assists and No. 3 seed Kansas State held off 14th-seeded Montana State 77-65 for its first NCAA Tournament win since knocking off Kentucky in 2018 to reach the Elite Eight. Now the two Wildcat programs will meet again in a rematch on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Kentucky, the sixth seed, defeated No. 11 Providence 61-53 in the earlier game. Nowell and fellow third-team Associated Press All-American Keyontae Johnson, who had 18 points and eight rebounds, proved too much for Bobcats to handle. RaeQuan Battle had 26 points on 9 of 17 shooting for Montana State, which had its eight-game win steak snapped.

