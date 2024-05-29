Kansas rewards athletic director Goff with long-term contract and large raise

LAWRENCE, Kansas (AP) — Kansas has signed athletic director Travis Goff to a seven-year contract extension that includes a hefty raise. The school announced the agreement on Wednesday. Goff was originally earning $700,000 on his five-year deal. He’ll start his new contract with a salary of $1.3 million. Goff’s compensation will increase each year until he’s earning $1.57 million by the end of the deal in May 2031. Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod said Goff is one of the most respected athletic directors in the country.

