Kansas QB Jalon Daniels, the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year, to start opener
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to start the Jayhawks’ opener against Missouri State on Friday. The preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year missed some spring practices while continuing to rest a shoulder injury he sustained last season. But it was a back issue that popped up in fall camp that left Daniels questionable to start Friday night’s opener. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold confirmed his starters Monday by revealing his first depth chart of the season. Kansas faces a big step up in competition next week against Illinois.Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.