Kansas plays host to Houston at Arrowhead Stadium with both Big 12 schools desperate for a win

Houston and Kansas are both desperate for wins just to remain in the bowl conversation as they meet at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The game is taking place there as the Jayhawks rebuilt their on-campus football stadium. The Cougars had been blanked by Cincinnati and Iowa State in consecutive weeks but are coming off a confidence-building win at TCU. The Jayhawks still have not beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision school after their opening win over Lindenwood. Their five losses are by a combined 28 points, including one at Arizona State before their bye in which they blew a late lead.

