Kansas overcomes early struggles, overwhelms Missouri State late in 48-17 win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jason Bean threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns in place of injured star Jalon Daniels as Kansas overcame a slow start to beat Missouri State 48-17 on Friday night. Devin Neal had touchdowns on the ground and through the air while Dylan McDuffie and Daniel Hishaw also reached the end zone for the Jayhawks. The Bears made it tough on Kansas much of the way, leading 10-7 early and closing within 27-17 in the fourth quarter. But the Jayhawks took advantage of two picks over the final 15 minutes to put the game away. Jacob Clark threw for 143 yards and a touchdown for the Bears.

