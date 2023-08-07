Kansas men’s hoops loses first exhibition game since 2012 to Bahamian national team

BAYAMON, Puerto Rico (AP) — Kansas had its 35-game exhibition winning streak in men’s basketball snapped Monday by the Bahamian national team. NBA star Buddy Hield scored 19 points and Eric Gordon had 12 for the Bahamas in the 87-81 victory at Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum. The Jayhawks had previously beaten a select team from Puerto Rico and a Bahamas squad missing Gordon on their three-game tour of the Caribbean. Kansas, which is expected to be the preseason No. 1 this season, had not lost an exhibition game since 2012.

