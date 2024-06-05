Kansas loses guard Elmarko Jackson to torn patellar tendon during Bill Self’s basketball camp

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson has torn his patellar tendon during a scrimmage at Jayhawks coach Bill Self’s basketball camp. Jackson started 17 games as a freshman and was expected to be a big contributor this coming season. The school said he will have surgery in the next few days but the rehab process is likely to take a full year. That is a significant blow to the backcourt of the Jayhawks, whom many expect to be the No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25.

