Kansas hires Matt Lubick away from Nevada as Lance Leipold reshapes his coaching staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has hired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick away from Nevada to help direct its offense. He is the latest move as coach Lance Leipold reshapes his staff following a 5-7 season that ended without a bowl berth. Lubick will be the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach and work alongside Jim Zebrowski, who had been co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this past season. The duo is replacing Jeff Grimes, who left for a coordinator job at Wisconsin. The hiring of Lubick comes Tuesday, just two days after Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland announced his retirement. He will be replaced by DK McDonald.

