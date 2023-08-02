Kansas hires longtime basketball coach Doc Sadler as an analyst for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Longtime college basketball coach Doc Sadler has been hired as an analyst at Kansas, where he served as the director of basketball operations a decade ago. Sadler was a successful head coach in his own right, particularly at UTEP, which he led to the NCAA Tournament in 2005. He later held top jobs at Nebraska and Southern Miss. The 63-year-old Sadler spent the 2012-13 season as director of basketball operations for Jayhawks coach Bill Self. He also has coached Arkansas, Lamar, Houston, Chicago State, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Texas Tech and Arizona State during a well-traveled 40-plus-year coaching career. He was hired as an analyst on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.