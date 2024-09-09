Kansas guard Shakeel Moore will miss up to eight weeks after breaking his foot

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Shakeel Moore could miss up to eight weeks after breaking his foot, potentially leaving the Jayhawks without a second guard for the start of the basketball season following Elmarko Jackson’s season-ending knee injury. The Jayhawks open against Howard on Nov. 4. Moore began his career at NC State before transferring to Mississippi State, where he averaged 7.9 points last season and earned a reputation as a lockdown defender. He committed to the Jayhawks on June 5, one day after Jackson tore his patellar tendon. He is expected to back up veteran guard Dajuan Harris Jr., Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr and South Dakota State transfer Zeke Mayo in the Kansas backcourt.

