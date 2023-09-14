Kansas guard Arterio Morris ends assault case in Texas with plea deal

DENTON, Texas (AP) — An attorney for Kansas guard Arterio Morris says the player has entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas. The move cancels a trial scheduled for October. Morris was initially charged in June 2022 with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend shortly before he enrolled at the University of Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after last season. The original charge could have carried up to a year in jail. Attorney Justin Moore said on Thursday that Morris entered a no contest plea to Class C misdemeanor assault and must pay a $362 fine.

