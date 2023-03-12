Kansas gets No. 1 seed in NCAA’s stacked West Region

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region and will have coach Bill Self back on the sideline. Self missed the Big 12 Tournament after undergoing a heart procedure, but the school has announced he will return to lead the third-ranked Jayhawks against Howard in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday. Kansas won its first two games at the Big 12 Tournament without Self before losing 76-56 to No. 7 Texas in the title game. The stacked West Region includes No. 2 UCLA, No. 9 Gonzaga, No. 11 UConn, No. 16 Saint Mary’s and No. 22 TCU.

