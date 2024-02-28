Kansas football coach Lance Leipold gets amended deal worth more than $40M through 2029 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold signed an amended contract that increased his overall compensation to more than $40 million through the 2029 season. The contract does not extend the previous deal, but it does feature a substantial bump in salary from the $5 million Leipold made last season, when he led the Jayhawks to a 9-4 record and a victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Leipold was linked to several openings this offseason, including Washington, but ultimately decided to stay at Kansas, where school officials have begun to invest heavily in the Jayhawks’ football program. That includes a new football stadium under construction.

